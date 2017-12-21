XPO's US e-commerce volumes jump in four days from Black Friday

Dec 21 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc said on Thursday that its U.S. e-commerce volumes jumped 24 percent from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, as more consumers turned to online retailers for quicker delivery.

In October, XPO hired more than 6,000 seasonal workers for the peak holiday season, a 20 percent rise from 2016, in anticipation of a surge in e-commerce deliveries.

The third-largest publicly traded U.S. logistics company is a big player in e-commerce deliveries through its contract logistics and “last-mile” services for heavy goods, with a North American supply chain workforce of roughly 26,000 employees across 388 sites.

In 2016, retail and e-commerce accounted for the largest portion of XPO’s global revenue at 26 percent, followed by food and beverage at 14 percent. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)