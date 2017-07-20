FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Musk says received "verbal" approval for NY-DC hyperloop, gives no detail
2017年7月20日 / 下午3点55分 / 15 天内

Musk says received "verbal" approval for NY-DC hyperloop, gives no detail

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 (Reuters) - Entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday said that he had received "verbal government approval" to build an underground transport hyperloop between New York and Washington, D.C., although he did not say who gave the approval or how any such project would proceed.

Musk, the outspoken chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket company SpaceX, advocates developing magnetically levitated hyperloop trains that would travel in airless tunnels, which he says would be more efficient and faster than current high-speed trains.

He recently started a project, the Boring Co, to build transport tunnels.

In two tweets on Thursday he said, "just received verbal government approval for the Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins" and that the trains would go city center to city center. (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

