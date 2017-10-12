FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board
2017年10月12日 / 下午2点58分 / 6 天前

Hyperloop One gets Richard Branson on board

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Los-Angeles-based company, Hyperloop One said billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has invested in the company to form a strategic partnership.

Branson joined the board of Hyperloop One and the company would rebrand itself as Virgin Hyperloop One in the coming months, Hyperloop said in a statement on Thursday.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Hyperloop One, the concept of which originated in a paper by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk, is developing a futuristic high-speed transport system.

Virgin Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

