FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackrock's Fink warns global surprise could drive major market correction
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 晚上6点05分 / 8 天内

Blackrock's Fink warns global surprise could drive major market correction

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink warned on Friday that the market could face a “big correction” if a major world event occurred.

Fink, head of the world’s largest asset manager, said that the amount of risk in the financial system is comparable to 2007 levels, adding that the fundamental strength of the global economy and low volatility are keeping things stable.

“If there is a major event, which I don’t forsee anything, but if there is one, we could have a big correction,” he said at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.

Fink added that while all the reported candidates to serve as the next Federal Reserve chair are well-qualified, he wants to see the next leader of the central bank follow the policy “glide path” established by current Chair Janet Yellen. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below