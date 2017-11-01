FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tech companies join legal fight in support of 'Dreamers', challenging Trump
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点39分 / 更新于 10 小时前

Tech companies join legal fight in support of 'Dreamers', challenging Trump

Salvador Rodriguez

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tech companies Alphabet Inc’s Google, IBM Corp and Lyft on Wednesday will join a legal briefing opposing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protects from deportation about 900,000 immigrants brought illegally into the United States as children, the companies told Reuters.

The briefing on the so-called Dreamers was expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon, IBM said. The filing is in support of a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Northern District of California, Lyft said.

That lawsuit challenges Trump’s September decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was established by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012. DACA is set to expire in March. (Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below