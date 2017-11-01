Tech companies join legal fight in support of 'Dreamers', challenging Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tech companies Alphabet Inc’s Google, IBM Corp and Lyft on Wednesday will join a legal briefing opposing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protects from deportation about 900,000 immigrants brought illegally into the United States as children, the companies told Reuters.

The briefing on the so-called Dreamers was expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon, IBM said. The filing is in support of a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Northern District of California, Lyft said.

That lawsuit challenges Trump’s September decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was established by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012. DACA is set to expire in March. (Reporting by Salvador Rodriguez; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)