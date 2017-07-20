FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Ex-Akebia employee faces losing bail in insider trading case
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 晚上9点11分 / 15 天前

Ex-Akebia employee faces losing bail in insider trading case

Nate Raymond

3 分钟阅读

BOSTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A former Akebia Therapeutics Inc employee accused of insider trading faced the growing possibility of having his bail revoked as a U.S. prosecutor argued on Thursday that he posed a flight risk and was growing "increasingly unhinged."

Schultz Chan, who had been the director of biostatistics at the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company, has been free on $250,000 bond since arrest last year on charges brought by federal prosecutors in Boston.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell on Thursday said Chan, 53, recently violated the terms of his release after refusing to answer his probation officer phone calls and would not acknowledge a knock at his door during a weekly check-in.

Cabell had ordered the weekly check-ins less than two weeks ago after prosecutors said that Chan's wife had booked airline tickets for herself, Chan and their daughter to fly to China.

At the time, Chan's lawyer, Peter Horstmann, called the matter an unfortunate misunderstanding, saying his client's wife had reserved an extra seat in his name because she wanted extra room on the flight.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank called that explanation "not credible." At a prior hearing, Frank said he believed Chan had a "change of heart" after considering fleeing the country.

Frank told the magistrate on Thursday he was increasingly concerned that Chan may be a danger to himself and others, saying he has made threatening comments to his probation officer and the prosecution.

"He seems to be somewhat increasingly unhinged," Frank said in court.

Cabell declined Frank's request to require Chan to wear an ankle bracelet so that he could be electronically monitored.

But he said he would allow probation officers to check in with him more frequently, and warned Chan that if he returned to court again under similar circumstances, he might require electronic monitoring or revoke his bail altogether.

"You don't enjoy the benefit of the doubt anymore," he said.

Prosecutors said that from 2013 to 2015, Chan engaged in an insider trading scheme with a friend at rival drug company Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, Songjiang Wang.

Prosecutors said Wang tipped Chan ahead of announcements by Merrimack about clinical drug trial results, and Chan likewise supplied Wang information ahead of news of positive clinical study results for an Akebia drug.

An indictment said Chan also used inside information to trade himself in Akebia stock in 2015.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The case is U.S. v. Chan, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 16-cr-10268. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below