Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial insurers are seeking double-digit rate hikes in catastrophe-prone areas, broker Willis Towers Watson said in a report on Wednesday.

Companies that have already suffered catastrophe losses are facing rate hikes of 20 to 25 percent, while those in catastrophe-prone areas face hikes of 10 to 20 percent, Willis Towers Watson said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)