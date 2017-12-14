FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state AG to sue over net neutrality reversal
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

New York state AG to sue over net neutrality reversal

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday he would lead a multi-state legal challenge to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission vote to reverse landmark the 2015 net neutrality rules.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, said in a statement that states “will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of net neutrality.”

The American Civil Liberties Union also pledged a court fight after the 3-2 vote and a trade group representing companies like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc said it opposed the reversal and was weighing legal options. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below