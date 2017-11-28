FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC Chairman Pai proposes rolling back net neutrality rules by 3 yrs
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上7点11分 / 更新于 1 天前

U.S. FCC Chairman Pai proposes rolling back net neutrality rules by 3 yrs

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman said on Tuesday he is proposing rolling back “net neutrality” rules to where they were three years ago, a move he says will not damage online access, as critics have argued.

He argued against critics like Twitter Inc, saying the rollback in rules would not allow Internet providers to selectively limit information and would, contrary to critics, broaden access to broadband services.

“So when you get past the wild accusations, fearmongering, and hysteria, here’s the boring bottom line: The plan to restore Internet freedom would return us to the light touch, market-based approach under which the Internet thrived,” he said in a speech at the libertarian-leaning R Street Institute. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below