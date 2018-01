U.S. commerce chief hails 'robust' system after Bombardier decision

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission dismissing a trade complaint by Boeing Co against Canada’s Bombardier Inc ”shows how robust our system of checks and balances is.”

The ITC’s commissioners earlier on Friday voted 4-0 that Bombardier’s prices did not harm Boeing and discarded a U.S. Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300-percent duty on sales of the company’s 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets for five years. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)