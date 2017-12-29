FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GRAPHIC-The year in U.S. markets in five graphs
December 29, 2017 / 12:04 PM

GRAPHIC-The year in U.S. markets in five graphs

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are poised to close out 2017 with a stellar performance, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all poised for gains of roughly 20 percent or more.

The gain in 2017 put the large-cap indexes on track for their best performances since 2013, while the small-cap Russell 2000 was unlikely to top its gains from the prior year.

The rally was led by gains in the technology sector , up nearly 40 percent for the year. Of the 11 major S&P sectors, nine were in positive territory, with only energy and telecoms in the red.

Along with a tailwind from global growth and solid earnings, U.S. equities were also supported by a softening dollar in 2017, with the U.S. dollar index poised for its worst year since 2003.

While analysts remain confident U.S. stocks will continue to climb in 2018, some pockets sparking caution have appeared. The yield on the 2-year U.S. treasury note recently surpassed the dividend yield on the S&P 500 for the first time in nearly a decade, which could sap some demand for stocks in a low interest rate environment.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bill Rigby

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
