S&P futures extend losses as Democrat tipped to win Alabama race
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 3:43 AM / 2 days ago

S&P futures extend losses as Democrat tipped to win Alabama race

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. S&P futures extended earlier losses on Wednesday, as Democrat Doug Jones took a slight lead over Republican Roy Moore with about 86 percent of the vote counted in a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

S&P emini futures were down 0.3 percent, compared to their drop 0.1 percent before the Alabama polls closed.

A Jones victory could mean trouble for President Donald Trump and his populist political base. It would narrow the Republicans’ already slim majority in the U.S. Senate, possibly making it harder for Trump to advance his policy agenda.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes

