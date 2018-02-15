U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise near 4-year high - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year mortgage rates climbed to their highest levels in almost four years in line with U.S. bond yields on worries about rising inflation amid an improving global economy, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.38 percent in the week ended on Feb. 15, the highest level since April 2014. Last week, 30-year home loan rates had averaged 4.32 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)