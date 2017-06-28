FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月内
UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity posts biggest weekly drop in six months - MBA
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点20分 / 1 个月内

UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity posts biggest weekly drop in six months - MBA

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on latest report, graphics)

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage applications recorded their steepest weekly decline in six months last week, even as most borrowing costs on home loans held steady, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group said its seasonally adjusted measure on loan requests for home purchases and refinancing fell to 417.4 in the week ended June 23, a drop of 6.2 percent from the previous week.

This was the biggest weekly fall for the index since a 12.1 percent decline in the week of Dec. 23, 2016.

Interest rates on conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained at their lowest since November for a third straight week at 4.13 percent.

Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less that qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Average rates on other types of mortgages that MBA tracks were mixed from the previous week.

MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications for home purchases, a proxy for future home sales, decreased to 241.7 last week, marking a 4.1 percent fall, its biggest since the Feb. 10 week.

The group's seasonally adjusted barometer of refinancing applications declined to 1,396.2, down 8.6 percent, the steepest since a 23.2 percent drop six months ago.

Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

