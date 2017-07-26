FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
UPDATE 1-U.S. purchase mortgage activity falls to 2-month low -MBA
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午1点13分 / 10 天前

UPDATE 1-U.S. purchase mortgage activity falls to 2-month low -MBA

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background, graphic)

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. applications for mortgages to buy a home fell to their lowest level in nearly two months last week even as 30-year borrowing costs slipped, Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group's seasonally adjusted barometer on purchase mortgage activity, a proxy for future home sales, fell 2.2 percent to 240.1 in the week ended July 21. That was the weakest reading since 238.1 in the May 26 week.

Housing demand has remained sturdy despite a rise in mortgage rates this year. Home sales have been hampered by low inventories across the country.

Interest rates on conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 4.17 percent from 4.22 percent the prior week.

Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less that qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Average rates on other types of mortgages that the MBA tracks fell 3 to 12 basis points from the preceding week.

The MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications of refinancing applications rose 3.4 percent to 1,414.3, the highest level in five weeks.

The group's barometer on total mortgage applications adjusted for seasonal factors edged up 0.4 percent to 418.5.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below