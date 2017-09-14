FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold at 10-month low - Freddie Mac
2017年9月14日 / 下午2点31分

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hold at 10-month low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages remained at 10-month lows as Treasury bond yields fell sharply last week before spiking higher this week, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, again averaged 3.78 percent in the week ended Sept. 14, which was the lowest since the week of Nov. 10 when it was 3.57 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

