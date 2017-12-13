FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. stock funds attract most cash in 7 weeks -ICI
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 7:14 PM / a day ago

U.S. stock funds attract most cash in 7 weeks -ICI

3 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors dashed into
domestic stocks, pouring the most cash in seven weeks into the
market, according to Investment Company Institute (ICI) data on
Wednesday.
    The funds collected $6 billion in the seven days through
Dec. 6, according to the trade group, as the market is poised to
close 2017 with another strong year of gains under its belt.
    "We're in literally the longest amount of days since a 5
percent drawdown in 25 years," said Gary Droz, managing director
at MainLine Private Wealth LLC, referring to a significant U.S.
stock selloff.
    "It's a weird scenario, and weird scenarios don't last
forever."
    Combined with the $2.7 billion taken in by funds focused on
equities abroad, stock funds overall attracted $8.6 billion.
    U.S. job growth has been strong, and Republicans have been
moving closer to delivering a tax bill that could cut corporate
taxes, boost profits and push stocks even higher.

    The rotation from mutual funds, many of which are actively
managed, to largely cheaper index-tracking exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) accelerated during the week.
    Investors pulled $9.3 billion from domestic stock mutual
funds and moved $15.2 billion into their ETF counterparts.
    The popularity of stocks did little to disrupt demand for
bonds, which has been strong throughout 2017. U.S.-based taxable
bond funds pulled in $6.5 billion during the week, marking a
53rd straight week of inflows, ICI said.
    By contrast, municipal bond funds posted $312 million of
withdrawals in their first week of outflows in 22 weeks,
according to ICI. U.S.-based commodity fund inflows were $421
million, the largest in 10 weeks, ICI said.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars):
               12/6    11/29  11/21   11/15   11/8/2017
 Equity        8,612   3,129  5,026   -54     2,851
    Domestic   5,961   -645   1,166   -4,214  -3,660
    World      2,652   3,775  3,860   4,160   6,511
 Hybrid        -2,139  -652   -500    -359    -373
 Bond          6,157   6,537  6,900   1,468   5,401
    Taxable    6,468   6,366  6,162   839     4,499
    Municipal  -312    171    737     630     903
 Commodity     421     -295   -39     136     -153
 Total         13,052  8,719  11,386  1,191   7,727
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below