Mutual funds, ETFs nab $20.77 bln for week ended Oct. 18, biggest since June

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Total estimated inflows to long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were $20.77 billion for the week ended Oct. 18, the biggest attraction of cash since mid-June, as investors put money to work at the start of the fourth quarter against the backdrop of rising global equity markets, the Investment Company Institute reported Wednesday. Estimated mutual fund inflows were $3.91 billion while estimated net issuance for ETFs was $16.86 billion. Equity funds had estimated inflows of $12.61 billion for the week, compared to estimated inflows of $3.41 billion in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $6.97 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $5.64 billion. Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said investors face a difficult asset allocation decision as 2017 comes to a close. "Should you stay invested for further gains in the stock market yet this year, or should you begin to get more defensive considering economic surprise momentum is likely to fade early next year?" Paulsen asked. "Our best guess is the stock market will trend higher through year-end but may struggle during the first half of next year." So far this year, the Standard & Poor 500 Index has posted returns of over 14 percent while the Hang Seng Indexes Co has posted returns of 28.65 percent. The ferocious appetite for income has also pushed investors into bond funds despite falling yield levels. Bond funds had estimated inflows of $9.31 billion for the week, compared to estimated inflows of $9.14 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond funds saw estimated inflows of $8.38 billion, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $931 million. Commodity funds, which are ETFs that invest primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated outflows of $428 million for the week, compared to estimated inflows of $265 million in the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/18/17 10/11/17 10/4/17 9/27/17 9/20/17 Equity 12,609 3,407 -3,460 -6,792 1,006 Domestic 6,968 -1,623 -5,878 -9,353 -2,137 World 5,641 5,030 2,418 2,561 3,143 Hybrid -724 -497 -1,295 -1,077 901 Bond 9,314 9,144 12,385 6,690 11,090 Taxable 8,383 8,671 12,122 5,947 10,179 Municipa 931 473 263 743 911 l Commodity -428 265 -357 861 -134 Total 20,771 12,319 7,273 -317 12,864 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Grant McCool)