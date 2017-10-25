FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mutual funds, ETFs nab $20.77 bln for week ended Oct. 18, biggest since June
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点27分 / 更新于 1 小时内

Mutual funds, ETFs nab $20.77 bln for week ended Oct. 18, biggest since June

3 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Total estimated inflows to
long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were
$20.77 billion for the week ended Oct. 18, the biggest
attraction of cash since mid-June, as investors put money to
work at the start of the fourth quarter against the backdrop of
rising global equity markets, the Investment Company Institute
reported Wednesday. 
    Estimated mutual fund inflows were $3.91 billion while
estimated net issuance for ETFs was $16.86 billion. Equity funds
had estimated inflows of $12.61 billion for the week, compared
to estimated inflows of $3.41 billion in the previous week.
    Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of $6.97
billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $5.64
billion. Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The
Leuthold Group, said investors face a difficult asset allocation
decision as 2017 comes to a close.
    "Should you stay invested for further gains in the stock
market yet this year, or should you begin to get more defensive
considering economic surprise momentum is likely to fade early
next year?" Paulsen asked. "Our best guess is the stock market
will trend higher through year-end but may struggle during the
first half of next year."
    So far this year, the Standard & Poor 500 Index has posted
returns of over 14 percent while the Hang Seng Indexes Co has
posted returns of 28.65 percent. 
    The ferocious appetite for income has also pushed investors
into bond funds despite falling yield levels.
    Bond funds had estimated inflows of $9.31 billion for the
week, compared to estimated inflows of $9.14 billion during the
previous week. Taxable bond funds saw estimated inflows of $8.38
billion, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $931
million.
    Commodity funds, which are ETFs that invest primarily in
commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated outflows of
$428 million for the week, compared to estimated inflows of $265
million in the previous week.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
                10/18/17   10/11/17   10/4/17   9/27/17  9/20/17
 Equity           12,609      3,407    -3,460    -6,792    1,006
    Domestic       6,968     -1,623    -5,878    -9,353   -2,137
    World          5,641      5,030     2,418     2,561    3,143
 Hybrid             -724       -497    -1,295    -1,077      901
 Bond              9,314      9,144    12,385     6,690   11,090
    Taxable        8,383      8,671    12,122     5,947   10,179
    Municipa         931        473       263       743      911
    l                                                    
 Commodity          -428        265      -357       861     -134
 Total            20,771     12,319     7,273      -317   12,864
 
 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Grant McCool)

