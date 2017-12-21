FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia gives Southern Co go-ahead to finish nuclear power project
December 21, 2017

Georgia gives Southern Co go-ahead to finish nuclear power project

David Beasley

1 分钟阅读

ATLANTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The state of Georgia said Southern Co can finish building two uncompleted nuclear reactors in the state, which when done would be the first new U.S. nuclear power plant to be built since the 1970s.

The Georgia Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator, unanimously approved a motion for Southern’s Georgia Power Co affiliate to press on with the project, known as Plant Vogtle.

The project has been hampered by billions of dollars in cost overruns that pushed the main contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, into bankruptcy in March. (Reporting By David Beasley in Atlanta)

