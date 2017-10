WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it has offered conditional commitments for up to $3.7 billion to companies building two reactors at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia.

The DOE will offer $1.67 billion to Georgia Power Company, a subsidiary of Southern Co, $1.6 billion to Oglethorpe Power Corp, and $415 million to three subsidiaries of Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia.