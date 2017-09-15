FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia's bare counties
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 下午5点59分

Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia's bare counties

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Friday that it plans to sell Obamacare health plans in 68 cities and counties in Virginia next year, covering the only remaining U.S. counties that are currently without insurers offering the plans.

Anthem said last month that it was exiting the Obamacare market in the state, but reconsidered after no other insurer stepped up to cover most of Virginia’s counties.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said earlier this week that 63 counties nationwide could be “bare counties” with no insurers selling the Obamacare plans. It said that 1,472 counties could have only one insurer in 2018. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

