UPDATE 1-Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia counties that don't offer them
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 晚上6点19分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia counties that don't offer them

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Friday it plans to sell Obamacare health plans in 68 cities and counties in Virginia next year, covering the only remaining U.S. counties that are currently without insurers offering the plans.

Anthem said last month it was exiting the Obamacare market in the state, but reconsidered the move after no other insurer stepped up to cover most of Virginia’s counties.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said earlier this week that 63 counties nationwide could be “bare counties,” with no insurers selling the Obamacare plans. It said that 1,472 counties could have only one insurer in 2018.

Insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have exited most of the states where they sold Obamacare plans. They cited uncertainty over the healthcare legislation and whether the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will maintain subsidies that keep costs down.

But other insurers, like Centene Corp, have filled those gaps, expanding into new counties that had lost their coverage options.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Virginia’s insurance regulator said the state was in serious negotiations to bring in an insurer to cover its bare counties.

Anthem has said that it is still working with some state regulators on its market participation for next year.

Reporting by Michael Erman and Caroline Humer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum

