February 27, 2018 / 11:23 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

USGS study finds river sediment can be used in place of frac sand

1 分钟阅读

    HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 
    * Sediment from the Missouri River Basin can be as used a
fracking
proppant, or frac sand, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a
statement on Tuesday.

    * Using reservoir sediment for fracking could help defray
costs
associated with mitigating sediment buildup in waterways, the
USGS found in the study.
    * Sand demand from the oil and gas industry is estimated to
be
around 100 million tonnes in 2018, according to sand producer
Hi-Crush Partners.         


 (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Ben Klayman)
