USGS study finds river sediment can be used in place of frac sand

HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - * Sediment from the Missouri River Basin can be as used a fracking proppant, or frac sand, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement on Tuesday. * Using reservoir sediment for fracking could help defray costs associated with mitigating sediment buildup in waterways, the USGS found in the study. * Sand demand from the oil and gas industry is estimated to be around 100 million tonnes in 2018, according to sand producer Hi-Crush Partners. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Ben Klayman)