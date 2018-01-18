Magellan Midstream says Corpus Christi port dock expansion to be complete in 2020

HOUSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A dock expansion at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, that will allow added U.S. crude export capability is expected to be completed in 2020, a Magellan Midstream Partners executive said on Thursday at an energy industry event. * Additional docks and an increase in ship draft from 47 feet to 54 feet will permit load rates in excess of 30,000 barrels per hour, said Robert Barnes, senior vice president of commerical crude oil operations for the company at the Argus Americas Crude Summit * The plans include the Harbor Bridge replacement project that will increase the air draft to 205 feet from 138 feet to accommodate loading of VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax ships

* The proposed expansion would provide available space to build four private ship docks and add more than 10 million barrels of additional storage