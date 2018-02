HOUSTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - An oil and gas worker on a Talos Energy platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was killed on Saturday while replacing piping, a federal regulator said Tuesday.

No other personnel were injured and there was no pollution as a result of the incident, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a release.

A representative from Talos was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)