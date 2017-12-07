FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S expects to participate in Winter Olympics - White House
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月7日 / 晚上7点47分 / 更新于 10 小时前

REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S expects to participate in Winter Olympics - White House

2 分钟阅读

(Changes Olympics to Olympic in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the United States looks forward to participating in the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea in February, after questions arose about security in the neighbor to North Korea, which has recently ramped up weapons testing.

“The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea,” Sanders wrote in a tweet. “The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues.”

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had cast doubt over whether athletes representing the country would participate in the Olympics, telling Fox News on Wednesday that the United States is concerned about its citizens,

When asked Thursday at the regular White House press briefing, Sanders said “no official decision has been made” about participation and the decision would come closer to the games’ start date, Feb. 9. She also said the decision would be reached through a process involving multiple agencies, where President Donald Trump would “certainly weigh in.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below