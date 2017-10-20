Monsanto sues Arkansas officials over proposed limits on herbicide use

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co filed a lawsuit against Arkansas agricultural officials on Friday over a state proposal to bar sprayings next summer of a controversial type of weed killer manufactured by the company and rival BASF , according to court documents.

Last month, Arkansas moved just one step away from prohibiting use after April 15, 2018, of dicamba herbicides, which were linked to widespread U.S. crop damage this summer.

The state previously blocked use of Monsanto’s dicamba herbicide in 2017. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Diane Craft)