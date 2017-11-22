FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. pipeline regulator to remain on site of spill until restart
2017年11月22日 / 下午4点00分 / 1 天前

U.S. pipeline regulator to remain on site of spill until restart

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline regulatory officials will remain at the site of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone crude oil pipeline spill in South Dakota until the line has been restarted, the agency said on Wednesday.

Personnel will monitor the excavation and packaging of the damaged pipe section for testing, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in an email.

The investigation over the spill last week is ongoing, he added. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

