U.S. State Department declines to say if new Keystone XL pipeline review needed
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 晚上9点03分 / 更新于 13 小时前

U.S. State Department declines to say if new Keystone XL pipeline review needed

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Nebraska’s approval of an alternative route for the Keystone XL pipeline will trigger a new review by the department.

“I think that’s something we can’t comment on because it’s all ... in the courts right now,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing.

Nebraska regulators on Monday approved a route for TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline through the state which was not the company’s preferred route. States and federal officials said it was unclear if it required any additional permits that the preferred route already had. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

