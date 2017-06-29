FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it has issued permits for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines
U.S. says it has issued permits for three U.S.-Mexico pipelines

路透新闻部

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States has issued permits for three NuStar Logistics, L.P. pipelines crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The permit for the New Burgos Pipeline authorizes construction, operation and maintenance of a new pipeline capable of delivering up to 108,000 barrels per day of refined petroleum products, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Peñitas, Texas, the State Department said.

Two other permits were issued for existing pipelines crossing the border near Laredo and Peñitas, Texas to reflect a name change and authorize transport of a broader range of petroleum products, the State Department said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Richard Chang)

