Buckeye Partners resumes operation at its Yabucoa oil terminal
United States
2017年10月3日 / 下午2点30分 / 15 天前

Buckeye Partners resumes operation at its Yabucoa oil terminal

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners has resumed full operations at its oil terminal and storage tanks in Puerto Rico two weeks after it closed the facility ahead of Hurricane Maria, the company said on Tuesday.

“Buckeye has safely resumed full service of its marine, truck and tank operations at the Yabucoa, Puerto Rico Terminal Facility and is available to meet the fuel needs of the island’s businesses and residents,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. oil storage and transportation company operates the 4.6 million barrel Yabucoa oil storage facility. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

