Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 晚上10点09分 / 4 天前

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Friday it is collaborating with AT&T Inc to deliver limited internet connectivity to the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico through its “Project Loon” balloon project.

Alphabet said some AT&T customers in Puerto Rico with LTE enabled phones will now be able to access limited internet connectivity - enough to send text messages and access critical information online - from Project Loon balloons.

The island’s wireless and broadband communications networks were devastated after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)

