FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First BanCorp's CEO says 45 pct of network on island restored
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午5点46分 / 21 天前

First BanCorp's CEO says 45 pct of network on island restored

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico-based First BanCorp has restored about 45 percent of its network and 25 percent of its ATMs on the island, Chief Executive Aurelio Alemán said on Wednesday.

First BanCorp branches started reopening on Monday and as of Wednesday, 20 branches were open, Alemán said.

“We now are covering Puerto Rico geographically, which is important,” he said.

Demand for cash in hurricane-struck Puerto Rico is “extraordinarily high” as power outages and road closures strain banks and other lenders there, a U.S. central bank branch said on Wednesday, even while current needs on the island are being met.

First BanCorp shares were down 6.9 percent to $5.12 on Wednesday, having touched a nearly four-month low, earlier in the session.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below