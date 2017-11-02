New York to send 350 utility workers to Puerto Rico - Cuomo

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York will send 350 utility workers and 220 vehicles and crews to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s energy grid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Thursday with Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello.

Cuomo criticized the length of time that power restoration has taken on the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September. Rossello has also slammed the Army Corps of Engineers for delays in restoring the island’s grid. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Susan Thomas)