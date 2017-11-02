FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York to send 350 utility workers to Puerto Rico - Cuomo
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上7点16分 / 更新于 15 小时前

New York to send 350 utility workers to Puerto Rico - Cuomo

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York will send 350 utility workers and 220 vehicles and crews to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s energy grid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Thursday with Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello.

Cuomo criticized the length of time that power restoration has taken on the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September. Rossello has also slammed the Army Corps of Engineers for delays in restoring the island’s grid. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below