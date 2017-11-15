FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Line outage disrupts power in populous Puerto Rico region
2017年11月15日 / 下午5点07分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Line outage disrupts power in populous Puerto Rico region

Jessica Resnick-Ault

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s efforts to return power to 50 percent of the island following Hurricane Maria were disrupted on Wednesday when a technical problem shut a 230,000-volt line, according to a statement from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The outage is west of San Juan, but disrupted service in an area that includes San Juan and other populous municipalities of Bayamon and Guaynabo.

The line runs from the Cambalache plant in Arecibo, on the northern coast, to the Manati transmission center, Justo Gonzalez Torres, director of generation for PREPA, said in the statement.

The disruption is the second transmission line failure in as many weeks. Puerto Rico has struggled to recover from the devastation wrought by Maria, which knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents when it landed in mid-September.

PREPA, the island’s utility, and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello have a goal of bringing back electricity to 50 percent of the island by mid-November.

The island met that target early Wednesday, prior to the disruption. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)

