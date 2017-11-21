FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 凌晨1点21分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on safety concerns)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it temporarily halted Fluor Corp’s work under its Puerto Rico power restoration contract over safety concerns and expects the work to resume on Tuesday.

The work was halted after Fluor workers discovered previously installed grounding wires had been removed, a spokesman for the Army Corps said in an email. Fluor brought the information to the Army Corps and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the spokesman wrote.

The issues “have been addressed” and Fluor can restart work on Tuesday, the spokesman added.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below