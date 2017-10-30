FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Army Corps boosts size of Fluor's Puerto Rico power restoration contract
2017年10月30日

U.S. Army Corps boosts size of Fluor's Puerto Rico power restoration contract

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it intended to increase the size of a key power restoration contract in Puerto Rico with a unit of Fluor Inc by $600 million to a new ceiling of $840 million.

The notice was included in a so-called “sole-source modification” posted late Sunday of Fluor’s original $240 million contract to restore power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria knocked out all of the electric service on the island on Sept. 20. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese)

