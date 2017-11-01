FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House seeks details on FEMA role in Puerto Rico power contracts
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点24分 / 更新于 10 小时前

U.S. House seeks details on FEMA role in Puerto Rico power contracts

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ energy committee on Wednesday said it wants more information about the role played by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in contracts for rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid after Hurricane Maria.

In a letter to FEMA, the committee outlined a series of concerns and questions about contracts between Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and two companies: Whitefish Energy Holdings and Cobra Acquisitions LLC, a subsidiary of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below