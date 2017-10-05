FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月5日 / 下午3点01分 / 13 天前

UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery service UPS has re-established shipping to the bulk of Puerto Rico’s postal areas, the company said on Thursday, although power outages and blocked roads continue to hamper deliveries.

“We are pleased to begin operations again in Puerto Rico, though the situation is dynamic,” UPS Americas Region President Romaine Seguin said in a statement.

The company said freight services were now available to 149 of the island’s 176 zip codes and added it would offer a hurricane aid discount to individual customers.

Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr

