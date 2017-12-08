FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 3rd week in a row -Baker Hughes
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 6:10 PM / in a day

U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 3rd week in a row -Baker Hughes

3 分钟阅读

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies this week added oil
rigs for a third week in a row, the longest string of increases
since summer, as higher crude prices prompt drillers to return
to the well pad after a break in the autumn. 
    Drillers added two oil rigs in the week to Dec. 8, bringing
the total count up to 751, the highest level since September,
General Electric Co's        Baker Hughes energy services firm
said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI
    The U.S. rig count, an early indicator of future output, is
still much higher than a year ago when only 498 rigs were active
after energy companies boosted spending plans for 2017 as crude
started recovering from a two-year price crash around the same
time OPEC agreed to the production cuts a year ago.
    Last week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed to extend
oil output cuts of about 1.8 million barrels per day until the
end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of
crude.             
    The increase in U.S. drilling lasted 14 months before
stalling in August, September and October as some producers
trimmed their 2017 spending plans after prices turned softer
over the summer. Energy firms started adding rigs again in
November as crude prices rose.
    So far in 2017, U.S. crude futures        have averaged over
$50 a barrel, easily topping last year's $43.47 average. This
week, futures traded near $57 a barrel, just below their highest
since June 2015.
    Looking ahead, futures were trading near $57 for calendar
2018           and $54 for calendar 2019          .
    In anticipation of higher prices than in 2016, exploration
and production (E&P) companies increased their spending on U.S.
drilling and completions in 2017 by about 53 percent over 2016,
according to U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co.
    In addition, Cowen said 17 of the 64 E&Ps they track,
including Chevron Corp        , have already provided capital
expenditure guidance for 2018 indicating a 17 percent increase
in planned spending over 2017.
    Chevron this week said it planned to boost U.S. upstream
capital expenditures to $6.6 billion in 2018 from $5.7 billion
in 2017.                                     
    Analysts at Simmons & Co, energy specialists at U.S.
investment bank Piper Jaffray, this week boosted their forecast
for the total oil and natural gas rig count to an average of 876
in 2017, 1,001 in 2018 and 1,128 in 2019. Two weeks ago, it
forecast 874 in 2017, 927 in 2018 and 1,074 in 2019.
    There were 931 oil and natural gas rigs active on Dec. 8.
The average number of rigs in service so far in 2017 was 873.
That compares with 509 in 2016 and 978 in 2015. Most rigs
produce both oil and gas.

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below