FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 4:17 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Nordic Aquafarms plans land-based salmon farm in U.S. state of Maine

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

** Norway’s privately held Nordic Aquafarms (NAF) has entered into agreements for a property in the U.S. state of Maine where it plans to develop a large land-based salmon farm

** NAF plans an initial capacity of 13,000 tonnes per year and to gradually raise this to 33,000 tonnes per year (66 million pounds), equal to approximately 8 percent of U.S. consumption of salmon

** The project will involve all-in investments between $450 million to $500 million by the time it is complete

** The first phase will involve investments of up to $150 million

** The facility will be an end-to-end operation, including hatcheries and fish processing

** The agreements are for a 40 acres property in the outskirts of the town of Belfast, which has approximately 7,000 residents

** NAF will now proceed with final due diligence, planning and permitting for the facility. Construction start is planned in 2019 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below