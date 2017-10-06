FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. approves possible $15 bln sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 晚上7点31分 / 12 天前

U.S. approves possible $15 bln sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The proposed sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a friendly country” and will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation agency said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin Co and Raytheon Co are the principal contractors for THAAD or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

