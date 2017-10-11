FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC moves to simplify corporate compliance paperwork
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 下午4点04分 / 7 天前

U.S. SEC moves to simplify corporate compliance paperwork

2 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to simplify the disclosures that publicly traded companies must file with the agency when communicating with investors.

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that his administration will cut red tape for businesses and SEC Chairman Jay Clayton endorsed the proposed rules at his first open meeting on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, aimed at lightening the compliance burden, companies may omit some references to risk factors and incorporate online references like hyperlinks that could reduce paperwork.

The new rules were conceived under the presidency of Barack Obama, a Democrat, and have broad support.

“I am supportive of today’s proposal because it would make some modest and marginal changes to our disclosure framework,” said Commissioner Kara Stein, the only Democrat on the three-person SEC panel.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal.

In a statement, the SEC said the changes are “intended to improve the readability and navigability of disclosure documents and discourage repetition and disclosure of immaterial information.”

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

