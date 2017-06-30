FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC to allow firms to file confidential draft statements before IPOs
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨12点23分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC to allow firms to file confidential draft statements before IPOs

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it was expanding the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, by allowing all public companies to file confidentially prior to initial public offerings, in a move designed to revitalize the IPO market.

This is the first major policy announcement by new SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, in an effort to help companies raise money more readily.

Under current law, all publicly-traded companies with annual gross revenues of $1 billion or less can already file confidential draft IPO paperwork with the SEC.

These companies, known as emerging growth companies (EGCs), won this perk in the 2012 JOBS Act, as part of an effort to lower regulatory burdens and give them time to work out kinks with the SEC before unveiling IPO paperwork publicly and pitching to investors.

The new rule, which will take effect from Saturday, July 10, would be available for IPOs as well as most offerings made in the first year after a company has entered the public reporting system, the SEC said. (bit.ly/2sWW212)

The confidential review process after the IPO reduces the potential for lengthy exposure to market fluctuations, the SEC said.

Clayton has said he wants to reverse the steep decline in IPOs and give individual investors more access to smaller, successful companies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, Arunima Banerjee and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below