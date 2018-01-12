FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks trade sanctions on US as disputes pile up
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
January 12, 2018 / 5:33 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks trade sanctions on US as disputes pile up

3 分钟阅读

(Adds background, detail)

By Tom Miles

GENEVA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has asked the World Trade Organization for authorisation to impose annual trade sanctions worth at least $711 million on the United States, a filing published by the World Trade Organization showed on Friday.

As well as those sanctions, arising from a dispute over trade in washing machines, Seoul also asked for permission to impose an open-ended amount of trade sanctions if Washington broke the same rules again with regard to other products.

The demand adds to a growing list of reproaches of U.S. trade policy, especially the punitive duties with which it often targets allegedly unfair trade.

In the past week alone, the WTO has published a broad Canadian complaint about the U.S. trade rulebook and a WTO filing on Friday showed Vietnam has complained about U.S. tariffs on fish.

India has also re-opened a U.S. dispute, alleging Washington has failed to comply with a ruling on solar power.

Trade tension is rising because of U.S. demands to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and virtual paralysis in the WTO dispute system, caused by a U.S. veto on new judges at what is effectively the world trade supreme court .

South Korea said it was demanding compensation because the United States had failed to meet a Dec. 26 deadline to comply with a ruling against duties of up to 82 percent it had imposed on appliances made by Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc and Daewoo Electronics Co.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and South Korea formally accepted a WTO ruling in a separate dispute over U.S. duties on South Korean steel pipe used in oil drilling, according to transcripts of statements at the WTO’s dispute settlement meeting.

South Korea’s representative expressed disappointment that the ruling had not recognised “the magnitude of U.S. political pressure” - including letters from over 50 senators and 150 members of the House of Representatives - that prompted the U.S. Department of Commerce to drastically beef up its claim against South Korea.

South Korea’s Trade Ministry is also considering filing a WTO complaint over U.S. restrictions on solar panel imports, it said in November. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Larry King)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
