FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. steel stocks jump as Kobe Steel crisis deepens
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 下午1点20分 / 8 天内

U.S. steel stocks jump as Kobe Steel crisis deepens

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. steelmakers jumped in premarket trading on Friday after Japan’s Kobe Steel Ltd said the firm’s data cheating may have spread beyond the country to affect about 500 companies, sparking global supply chain concerns.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corp, U.S. Steel Corp , Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc were up 2 percent to 5 percent in premarket trading.

“The Kobe Steel crisis is definitely helping other steel producers,” Wunderlich Securities chief market strategist Art Hogan said.

The scale of the misconduct at Japan’s third-largest steelmaker weakened its shares by 9 percent, wiping about $1.8 billion off its market value this week.

The firm’s chief executive Hiroya Kawasaki was ordered by the government to report on how the misconduct occurred and address safety concerns. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below