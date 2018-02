Feb 5 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.62 percent after gaining as much as 0.98 percent late on Monday, suggesting some traders believe Wall Street could open stronger in Tuesday’s session.

U.S. stocks plunged in highly volatile trading on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials indices slumping more than 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)