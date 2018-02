SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent late on Tuesday after their trading resumed.

Earlier in the day, Wall Street posted sharp gains as indexes rebounded from the biggest one-day drops for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average in more than six years. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Susan Thomas)