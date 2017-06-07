FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 晚上8点38分 / 2 个月前

US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

* Former FBI director's testimony has little new details

* Traders eye UK election, ECB meeting Thursday

* Oil tumbles, energy sector stocks follow

* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not add major revelations about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But the details of Comey's testimony, expected to be delivered Thursday to a Senate Committee, appeared to be priced into the stock market.

Investors were concerned that any additional revelation could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.

Bets that Trump can implement his agenda are partly behind a rally that has taken stock indexes to record highs.

"They were hoping that there wasn’t going to be anything in there that was more inflammatory," said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire Executions.

"The testimony wasn’t as disastrous as it could have been," he said of the prepared remarks, adding that the market was relieved no damaging details emerged and his testimony "more than likely isn’t going to blow up into some big fiasco, another thing that the president has to deal with."

[For Comey's full statement, see: bit.ly/JCJune8]

Costa cautioned that the market's reaction to Comey's remarks was not a particularly big move up and volume was light.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.46 points, or 0.18 percent, to 21,173.69, the S&P 500 gained 3.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,433.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,297.38.

Wall Street was weighed by a near 2-percent drop in the S&P 500's energy sector. All but two of the 34 components of the sector fell as U.S. crude futures tumbled 5 percent due to an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Signet Jewelers, which rose 4 percent, while the largest decliner was Newfield Exploration, down 7 percent.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Britain's general election and the European Central Bank's policy meeting, both on Thursday.

Opinion polls have shown Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labor party narrow over the last three weeks, with some even suggesting she could fall short of a majority government. The election comes as Britain maps its exit from the European Union following a referendum on the subject last year.

The ECB is expected to reiterate its plan to maintain a very accommodative monetary policy at least until the end of the year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.60 billion shares, roughly in line with the average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below