1 个月前
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb on energy, financials lift
2017年7月3日 / 下午5点09分 / 1 个月前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb on energy, financials lift

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials moved higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intraday record as energy and bank stocks gained, but continued weakness in the technology sector pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.77 points, or 0.61 percent, to 21,479.4, the S&P 500 gained 5.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,429.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,110.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

